Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Holdings Raised by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 187.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 187,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after buying an additional 124,094 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 68,312 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after purchasing an additional 64,995 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 61,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 369.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 61,022 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $47.05 on Friday. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

