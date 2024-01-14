Investors Buy Large Volume of United States Oil Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:USO)

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 77,131 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 37% compared to the average daily volume of 56,274 call options.

United States Oil Fund stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.41. United States Oil Fund has a fifty-two week low of $57.83 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 66.7% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

