Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 183.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.96.

NYSE:INVH opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.77%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

