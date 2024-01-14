iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $29.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.88. iRobot has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The stock has a market cap of $835.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.71.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $186.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.75 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 65.49% and a negative net margin of 34.56%. On average, research analysts predict that iRobot will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.
