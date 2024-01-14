iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

iRobot Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $29.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.88. iRobot has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The stock has a market cap of $835.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.71.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $186.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.75 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 65.49% and a negative net margin of 34.56%. On average, research analysts predict that iRobot will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iRobot Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 3,472.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

