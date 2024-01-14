iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after buying an additional 36,682 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $781,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 54,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $103.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.62. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $106.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

