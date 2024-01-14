iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96,263 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 3.79% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $44,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 342,888.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 445,047,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,565,654,000 after buying an additional 444,917,939 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,346,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,478,000 after buying an additional 230,522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2,125,433.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,128,000 after buying an additional 1,083,971 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 871,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,984,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 679,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 35,506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWL stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $48.94. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.45.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

