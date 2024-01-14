iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,081 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

BATS VLUE opened at $99.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

