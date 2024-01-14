iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after buying an additional 6,390,977 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $337,567,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,071,000 after buying an additional 34,970 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,927,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $149.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $158.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.80.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

