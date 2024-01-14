iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 124,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $394,425,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 25,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 151,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $76.52 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $78.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day moving average of $72.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

