J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Holdings Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $192.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.66 and a fifty-two week high of $209.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.47.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

