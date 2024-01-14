Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,087 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.46% of Jackson Financial worth $45,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jackson Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,480,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,374,000 after acquiring an additional 231,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Jackson Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,157,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,525,000 after acquiring an additional 52,814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Jackson Financial by 24.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,517,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,674,000 after acquiring an additional 695,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Jackson Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after acquiring an additional 230,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $198,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

NYSE JXN opened at $49.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.83%.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

