Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Up 128.4% in December

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 128.4% from the December 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JSML opened at $56.68 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $60.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $180.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

(Get Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.