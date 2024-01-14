Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Up 175.0% in December

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jardine Matheson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JMHLY opened at $40.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jardine Matheson has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $54.48.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

