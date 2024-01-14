Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Up 175.0% in December

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Jardine Matheson Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS JMHLY opened at $40.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jardine Matheson has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $54.48.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile
