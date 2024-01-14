Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW) Short Interest Up 124.3% in December

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 124.3% from the December 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPRW opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jasper Therapeutics stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,268 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jasper Therapeutics were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

