Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $250.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a sell rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Shares of LECO opened at $212.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.73. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $152.19 and a 52 week high of $221.14.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 33.26%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,780 shares of company stock worth $17,623,734. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 81.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

