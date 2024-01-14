Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.21.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Hayward has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $220.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.15 million. Hayward had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 8.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at $783,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hayward by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Hayward by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,728,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Hayward by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Hayward by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,598,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

