Jefferies Financial Group Raises Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $160.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MIDD. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.78.

Get Middleby alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Middleby

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $139.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.43. Middleby has a 1-year low of $109.59 and a 1-year high of $162.02.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Middleby’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 23,574 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 576.3% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Middleby by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,659,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.