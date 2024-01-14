Jennifer Newstead Sells 566 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total transaction of $201,722.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $198,977.30.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $200,873.40.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $195,637.90.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total transaction of $183,717.94.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $180,542.68.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total transaction of $188,828.92.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60.

Shares of META opened at $374.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $340.18 and its 200 day moving average is $316.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.14 and a fifty-two week high of $377.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

