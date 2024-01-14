Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Update

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 188.9% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Jerash Holdings (US) Price Performance

Shares of JRSH opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $37.01 million, a PE ratio of -150.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.36 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%.

Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Jerash Holdings (US)

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

Further Reading

