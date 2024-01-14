Jessup Wealth Management Inc Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,929 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.7% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,216 shares of company stock valued at $60,120,750. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $547.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $487.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $553.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup cut their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

