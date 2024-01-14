JetBlue Airways Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 80,195 call options on the company. This is an increase of 72% compared to the typical volume of 46,495 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Bank of America lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,705,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,071 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,683 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,273 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,576,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,328 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

