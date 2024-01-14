John Rennocks Sells 27,000 Shares of Utilico Emerging Markets (LON:UEM) Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) insider John Rennocks sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.96), for a total value of £62,640 ($79,847.04).

Utilico Emerging Markets Stock Up 0.9 %

LON:UEM opened at GBX 233 ($2.97) on Friday. Utilico Emerging Markets has a one year low of GBX 203.26 ($2.59) and a one year high of GBX 235 ($3.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of £458.40 million, a PE ratio of 7,766.67 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 223.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 220.74.

Utilico Emerging Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Utilico Emerging Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30,000.00%.

Utilico Emerging Markets Company Profile

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

