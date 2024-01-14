Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,038 shares of company stock worth $10,836,433. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.38. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

