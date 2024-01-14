Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.43.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $173.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.13. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $191.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.34). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% during the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

