JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Target Price to C$34.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CVE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$32.23.

TSE CVE opened at C$20.92 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$20.31 and a 12 month high of C$29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.68.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.12. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of C$14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.34 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 3.027972 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.00 per share, with a total value of C$550,000.00. Corporate insiders own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

