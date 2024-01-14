Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

JNPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $149,623.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 879,410 shares in the company, valued at $23,682,511.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $149,623.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,632 shares of company stock worth $1,616,166. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

