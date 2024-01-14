Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Receives “Sector Weight” Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their sector weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

JNPR opened at $37.51 on Thursday. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,166. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

