Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JNPR. UBS Group decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $37.51 on Thursday. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,632 shares of company stock worth $1,616,166. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

