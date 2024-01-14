K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$8.25 at Raymond James

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on KNT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.

KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.99.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

