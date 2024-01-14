Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $63.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.83 and a beta of 1.36. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $53.67 and a 52-week high of $94.55.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 380.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 314.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 540.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2,214.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

