Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives $18.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.38.

BZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Kanzhun stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. Kanzhun has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Kanzhun had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kanzhun will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Kanzhun Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

