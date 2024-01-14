Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives $18.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.38.
BZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kanzhun
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun
Kanzhun Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Kanzhun stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. Kanzhun has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24 and a beta of 0.52.
Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Kanzhun had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kanzhun will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Kanzhun Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.
About Kanzhun
Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kanzhun
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.