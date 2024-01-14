Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives $18.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.38.

BZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kanzhun stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. Kanzhun has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Kanzhun had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kanzhun will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

