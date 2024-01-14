KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $60.00 at Wedbush

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KBH. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.54.

Get KB Home alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KB Home

KB Home Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of KBH stock opened at $60.63 on Thursday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.72.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in KB Home by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.