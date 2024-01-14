KBR (NYSE:KBR) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KBR. Citigroup decreased their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.67.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. KBR has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,584,082.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,188,000 after acquiring an additional 39,673 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,012 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,253,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,732,000 after acquiring an additional 99,020 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,073,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,197,000 after acquiring an additional 73,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,450,000 after acquiring an additional 78,173 shares during the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

