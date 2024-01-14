Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Kearny Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $8.12 on Friday. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $524.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.40 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kearny Financial

About Kearny Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 26.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 78,705 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

