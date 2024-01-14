Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Kearny Financial Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ KRNY opened at $8.12 on Friday. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $524.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73.
Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.40 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.08%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kearny Financial
About Kearny Financial
Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kearny Financial
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- What are dividend payment dates?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.