Kelly Manthey Sells 11,102 Shares of Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT) Stock

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Free Report) insider Kelly Manthey sold 11,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.33), for a total value of £11,546.08 ($14,717.76).

Kin and Carta Trading Down 0.9 %

LON:KCT opened at GBX 132.40 ($1.69) on Friday. Kin and Carta plc has a 1 year low of GBX 55.20 ($0.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 234 ($2.98). The stock has a market cap of £229.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1,203.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 92.12.

Kin and Carta Company Profile

Kin and Carta plc provides technology, data, and digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers cloud and platforms, data and AI, intelligent experiences, managed, and strategy and innovation services. It serves agriculture, digital, financial services, healthcare, industrial, insurance, private equity, public, and retail sectors.

