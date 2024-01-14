Kelly Manthey Sells 11,102 Shares of Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT) Stock

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Free Report) insider Kelly Manthey sold 11,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.33), for a total value of £11,546.08 ($14,717.76).
Kin and Carta Trading Down 0.9 %
LON:KCT opened at GBX 132.40 ($1.69) on Friday. Kin and Carta plc has a 1 year low of GBX 55.20 ($0.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 234 ($2.98). The stock has a market cap of £229.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1,203.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 92.12.
Kin and Carta Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kin and Carta
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Kin and Carta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kin and Carta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.