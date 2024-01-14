KeyCorp Cuts Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target to $20.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

KRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Shares of KRP opened at $14.68 on Thursday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.90%. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $45,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director T Scott Martin bought 11,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,092.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $45,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,191 shares in the company, valued at $767,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,419 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Articles

