KeyCorp Lowers MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target to $102.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MSM. Loop Capital raised MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $95.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day moving average is $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.46%.

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $284,963.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth $41,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

