Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Lowered to C$185.00 at CIBC

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KXS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$202.50.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KXS

Kinaxis Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:KXS opened at C$148.13 on Thursday. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of C$129.13 and a 1 year high of C$191.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$149.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$157.99.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.69 million. Kinaxis had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 2.950651 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Anne Gillian Robinson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.50, for a total transaction of C$4,575,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Anne Gillian Robinson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.50, for a total transaction of C$4,575,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 750 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.04, for a total transaction of C$114,032.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at C$89,097.37. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,320,769. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinaxis

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.