Kinovo (LON:KINO) Trading 3.6% Higher

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.74). 101,053 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 28,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.71).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinovo from GBX 62 ($0.79) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 51.41. The company has a market capitalization of £36.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

