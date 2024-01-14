Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KEC. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight Capital set a C$21.00 price objective on Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$18.00 price target on Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Kiwetinohk Energy stock opened at C$11.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$492.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 52-week low of C$10.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.70.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.81). Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 34.30%. The company had revenue of C$108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kiwetinohk Energy will post 2.296748 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Fareen Sunderji acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,920.00. In other news, Senior Officer Fareen Sunderji acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,920.00. Also, Director Steven William Sinclair acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.30 per share, with a total value of C$56,500.00. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.

