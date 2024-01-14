K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.07

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €13.07 ($14.36) and last traded at €13.17 ($14.47), with a volume of 1640206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €13.61 ($14.96).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.