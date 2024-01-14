Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 162.5% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Kyocera stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58. Kyocera has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.43%. On average, analysts expect that Kyocera will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

