L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $240.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $207.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.11 and its 200 day moving average is $187.63. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

