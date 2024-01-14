Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:LH opened at $223.48 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

