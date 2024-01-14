Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives $685.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $685.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Raymond James began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX stock opened at $759.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $729.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $675.61. The stock has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $453.65 and a fifty-two week high of $801.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

