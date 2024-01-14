Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has $205.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.09.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $193.97 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $208.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.18 and a 200-day moving average of $185.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth about $720,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $520,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,381,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

