Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Lantheus from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded Lantheus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.14.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lantheus

Lantheus Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $56.24 on Friday. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $50.87 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,621 shares of company stock valued at $874,239 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 21.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 36.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 6.2% during the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.