Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives $9.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.80.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.
LTRX stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $231.38 million, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 2.14. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $6.25.
Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $33.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.
