Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives $9.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lantronix by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lantronix by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lantronix by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 57,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lantronix during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

LTRX stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $231.38 million, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 2.14. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $33.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

