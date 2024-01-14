Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,101 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.85. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LVS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.97.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

