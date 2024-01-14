Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives C$31.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.09.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.09 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$26.53 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$24.92 and a 52-week high of C$48.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.13). Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of C$247.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.3623188 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

